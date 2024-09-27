BRICK TOWNSHIP — A fire at a residential home broke out on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 26 on Lexington Drive in Brick, according to a press release issued by the Brick Township Bureau of Fire Safety.

At approximately 8:09 a.m., Herbertsville Fire Company Station 24 was dispatched to a reported residential structural fire at 776 Lexington Drive.

According to the press release, “Arriving on the scene first was Herbertsville Chief Jim Lepore who established command and confirmed a working structure fire with flames showing through the roof.”

Lepore immediately requested a second alarm for backup and additional fire resources.

The fire was initially reported by workers on location conducting a renovation project.

There were no injuries reported.

The structure has been deemed “unsafe” by by the Brick Township Building Department and the cause of the fire is currently being investigated by Brick Township Fire Safety Inspectors Robert Kurilla and Paul Matula.

Breton Woods Fire Company, Pioneer House Fire Company and Laurelton Fire Company provided assistance, along with mutual aid partners from Point Pleasant, Bay Head and Squankum Fire Company, to help bring the fire under control quickly.

“The Brick Township Fire Service would like to thank all of our mutual aid partners for their assistance on location and standing by for coverage assignments,” the press releases states.

