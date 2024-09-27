BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Board of Education (BOE) approved its district plans at the recent meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

At this meeting, the BOE approved the District’s Safety and Security Plan, Professional Development Plan and Goals and Objectives for the 2024-2025 school year.

The district’s Safety and Security Plan is devised in collaboration with local law enforcement, emergency management and other key stakeholders.

The New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) requires all districts in the state of New Jersey to have a plan to protect the safety and security of students and staff members. The safety and security plan is reviewed and updated annually.

“The District Professional Development Plan aims to continue to build the capacity of instructional staff and administrators to design and deliver high-quality instruction and student support,” according to a press release from the district.

This year’s professional development focus areas include using data to integrate differentiated strategies to meet the needs of all students; assisting instructional staff in providing interventions through a multi-tiered system of supports; and increasing staff members’ awareness of and response to actions and initiatives to promote community and connectedness in Bay Head School.

The 2024-25 district goals and objectives focus on the areas of early literacy and accelerated mathematics.

The Bay Head district plans to develop an Early Literacy Team, including administrators, interventionists and classroom teachers, to participate in the NJDOE Community of Practice and implement the NJ Tiered System of Supports for Early Reading (NJTSS-ER) Framework.

With NJTSS-ER, the district will take a multi-stage, systemic approach to enabling all students to acquire early reading skills effectively, the release stated.

Additionally, the school district will evaluate, design and implement effective procedures and practices for identifying accelerated student learning opportunities in mathematics to foster strong communication with parents and guardians regarding their child’s academic needs and progress, the release stated.

