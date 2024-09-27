POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The G. Harold Antrim Elementary School PTO (parent-teacher organization) is once again hosting its long-running Cooks Tour fundraiser on Dec. 7, a borough-wide event that partners local eateries with residents’ homes for a small-town Christmas vibe.

The Cooks Tour is an annual fundraising event that invites residents to tour the decked halls of local homes while sampling offerings from area restaurants. This year, the collaborative community event is set for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 4 to 9 p.m.

“The Cooks Tour is the largest annual fundraiser for the Antrim Elementary PTO,” said Paul Werner, PTO member and chair of the Cooks Tour. “At the end of the day, what it really is is a fun night out and a way for folks to give back and help the kids and faculty of the school at the same time.”

“This is the biggest budget driver for the PTO on an annual basis,” Werner said. “We’ve used these funds most recently for a major overhaul of the playground at Antrim, with a bunch of new equipment, refurbishing and repairing existing equipment; we’ve used this money to replace lighting and seating in the auditorium for shows, seating in the classrooms and even a book vending machine for the kids.”

Werner explained that the event is usually Christmas-themed, with an even more specific underlying theme to each house’s decorations. This year, that theme is “Now That’s What I Call Christmas!” which is a reference to the famous series of Christmas compilation albums.

“It’s a holiday-themed event. We have an overall theme every year; this year, we’re calling it ‘Now That’s What I Call Christmas!’ so it’s about Christmas songs,” he said. “What we do is we pair 10 houses in the Beach with local restaurants.”

Tickets for the Cooks Tour are $65 each and include entry into each home once to sample the corresponding dish. Tickets are for sale now and can be purchased at antrimcookstour.com/buy-tickets-here. Tickets for the 50/50 raffle are $55 each.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.