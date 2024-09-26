POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Borough Board of Education (BOE) welcomed two new student representatives to the board last week.

At the BOE meeting on Monday, Sept. 16, Point Pleasant Borough High School students Sarah Sulzer and Abigail Henry were appointed as student representatives to the Point Pleasant Borough BOE for the 2024-2025 school year.

“I am honored to be selected as a student representative for the Board of Education,” Sarah said. “I saw this role as a way to express any idea that my classmates want to be heard, and I could be the voice to do so. My main goal when taking on this position is to help at any opportunity I am given! I am so excited to represent the student body at Point Pleasant Borough.”

Sarah excels as an athlete on the high school’s cross country and track teams, achieving significant accomplishments such as NJ Group 2 Champion and school record holder for the 55 meter hurdle relay and NJ Group Champion for the 4×400 relay.

She has also earned accolades such as the Panther of the Week and Coaches Awards. Sarah also plays an active role in clubs such as Leo Club, Class of 2025, student council and Special Olympics. Additionally, Sarah was a part of the District’s Strategic Planning Committee in 2022.

Abigail said, “It means a lot to me to be selected as a representative because I really wanted to step into the role of being a leader. I’m super excited to represent the student body and help out in whatever ways I can.”

Abigail is an athlete who participates on the varsity tennis, swim and lacrosse teams. She is also involved in many of the clubs the high school offers. She is the captain of the Math Club, vice president of the Snowboard and Ski Club, eyeglass chairperson for the Leo Club and student representative for the Daniel Ryan Foundation. She is also a member of clubs such as the yearbook, student council, Italian and peer leadership.

