POINT PLEASANT — Memorial Middle School’s annual Positive Behavior Sports in Schools (PBSIS) initiative kicked off last Friday with a massive pep rally and guest speaker.

Principal Gary Floyd said the event starts off the annual kick off their positive behavior in schools initiative. This is done in a grand way via a pep rally and assembly with a special speaker to teach kids lessons in kindness or respect.

“We are finishing up a week where we have been setting up expectations for our students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade, in terms of showing their respect, responsibility, kindness and character,” said Floyd. “We have had lessons all week, just setting those expectations again.”

This year, the guest speaker was Kelley Perotti, from the Think Kindness initiative.

“Students really respond, we think, better if we set expectations to do as opposed to ‘don’t do this’ or ‘don’t do that,’” Floyd explained. “We set expectations around the building, cafeteria, hallway, on the bus, on your phone, wherever you may be, to demonstrate those values of respect, responsibility, kindness and character.”

Students who exemplify these traits on a consistent basis are rewarded by staff who give them “Panther Paws,” which are small tickets that can be entered into regular drawings for students to win prizes for both themselves and their lunch table.

“It helps us to promote and instill those values in these kids moving forward,” said Floyd.

Patricia Ryan and Elizabeth Russo are the co-runners for this initiative at the school. Ryan said, “It is called Positive Behavior Sports in Schools (PBSIS), so it is really about noticing the positive things the kids are doing instead of just always seeing the bad behavior. We want to see and recognize the good behaviors as well.”

Russo said, “It is bringing to light and showcasing the good that is happening in Memorial Middle School.”

