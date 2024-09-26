BRADLEY BEACH — Films critics from Bradley Beach and the surrounding areas are invited to apply their expertise at the Bradley Beach Public Library for the screening of the Manhattan Short Film Festival.

Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 6, film lovers in over 500 venues across the globe are set to gather to watch the 10 finalists of the 27th annual film festival. The Bradley Beach Public Library will screen each film, with a run time of two hours and 36 minutes, along with an eight minute intermission.

Audiences will have the opportunity to cast their votes for best film and best actor upon entry at the library. Winners will be awarded based on a total ballot at all participating venues. Space for each screening is limited. Registration can be made for specific showings on the library website, bradleybeachlibrary.org.

These final 10 films represent the best short films from among 872 submissions from 74 nations received by Manhattan Short for 2024, testimony to the enduring vibrancy and creativity of short films worldwide, a festival press release states.

This years final films include “The Talent” (UK), “I’m Not a Robot” (The Netherlands), “Mother” (Ukraine), “Dovecote” (Italy), “Pathological” (USA), “Alarms” (France), “Favourites” (Australia), “The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent” (Croatia), “Room Taken” (Ireland) and “Jane Austen’s Period Drama” (USA).

The films that will be shown at the library are all automatically Oscar-nominated with achieving a final 10 position in the festival.

The festival press release states, “Manhattan Short is the ultimate audience award that salutes the creative talents of both directors behind the camera and actors in front of it. Votes will be sent through to Manhattan Short Headquarters with the winner announced at manhattanshort.com on Monday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m.”

