WALL TOWNSHIP — West Belmar United Methodist Church’s annual soup luncheon is returning for its 2024 edition early next month, with its first serving of fresh pots scheduled for Monday, Oct. 7 at the church.

The luncheons, which typically run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., are held at the church at 1000 17th Ave. and include dozens of soup flavors made personally from scratch by church members, including event coordinator Beverly Moss.

“It’s a fellowship…They look forward to it,” said Moss, who has been a member of the church for 75 years. “We used to get around 100 people each month, but since COVID, the numbers have changed.”

And while there is an array of soups for any visitor to taste, the church aims to build community engagement, especially being across the street from West Belmar Elementary School; the church collaborates with congregations, schools and organizations along the Jersey Shore on activities that range from food pantries to childrens’ programs. The church holds events for students to visit, and vice versa with the school, for coloring exercises and educational sessions.

Soup flavors include Italian wedding [meatballs and small pasta], sweet potato and pear, sausage chowder and many more.

The church will also hold a boutique during occasional luncheons, with a table at the back of the service hall full of donated items and knick-knacks for sale. The funding for these items–jewelry, pottery, interior decor and more–would go towards the church’s outreach and its Children’s Christmas Fund.

The church will have alternative food options for visitors in its hall; macaroni-and-cheese and bread will be served with the soup, and for dessert, cookies, cake and brownies baked by church members will be available.

The church sometimes has leftover soup available for purchase after the luncheon; $3 per quart and $1.50 per pint.

For more information on the luncheon, visit the church’s Facebook page, “West Belmar United Methodist Church,” or call 732-681-4413.

