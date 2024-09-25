WALL TOWNSHIP — Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted someone at the TD Bank on Route 35 and Old Mill Road, the department announced yesterday.

The unidentified man, approximately 60 to 65 years old, is believed to have physically assaulted a victim at approximately 12 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Wall police described the suspect as “a white male…operating an older model silver GMC Yukon Denali.”

Anyone who may know this person’s identity is asked to contact Ptl. Chris Roeck of the Wall Township Police Department at 733-449-4500.