WALL TOWNSHIP — A kid-catered event with all sorts of fun and activities, the Wall Township Community Alliance (WTCA) held its Kids Day America again this past Saturday, Sept. 21. Masses of the township’s youth partook in things such as food, games, rides, dancing, furry friends and more.

With 36 total vendors setting up in the municipal courtyard, the township set up a stage, bouncy houses and had music for families to enjoy; different food trucks were parked along the curb to quench the hunger and thirst of those staying for the half-day hysteria.

“This is our 21st year doing this,” said Kristin Meyler, WTCA coordinator. “Dr. (Tony) Garrow and I started this and had it as an idea for a children’s health fair. It’s turned into so much more than that, so many people from the community, and it brings people together.”

Meyler said that the alliance had to cancel the event twice last year due to poor weather. This year, however, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the sun was shining and joy was spreading.

Garrow is a local chiropractor in Wall Township with an office on Route 35. His office, Garrow Wellness Center, had a table set up in front of the Wall Public Library providing informative brochures and massages for those with sore and aching parts.

“This was put together 30 years ago by a group of chiropractors,” Garrow told The Coast Star. “We brought it to the township, and we made it fun with games and clowns and magicians and performers and we got everyone in the town involved. It was to make it a fun event, but educate them.”

Aside from WTCA, other township organizations greeting visitors or committing efforts for the spectacular included the police department, education association, high school ‘Delta’ club, public works department, environmental advisory council, township committee and more.

