MANASQUAN — On Saturday, Oct. 5, Manasquan High School will celebrate the eighth annual Alumni Day celebration, which promises an afternoon of fellowship through honorary services, student achievement and the promotion of the greater Manasquan community.

Robert Schatzman, president of the Alumni Foundation, described the fruition of Alumni Day through three unique forces: celebrating historic athletic teams, individuals and alumni through hallway and infrastructure memorials, the organization of Manasquan High School reunions in the local area to memorialize their time at the school and the recent improvements to the high school that draws alumni back to their alma mater.

“It was kind of those three different forces that made Alumni Day kind of interesting,” Schatzman told The Coast Star.

In its eighth year, Alumni Day began as a way to draw former students back to their alma mater and started with the remodeling of the media center and continued through additional improvement projects including the addition of the science wing, the theater renovation and the addition of the Field House, according to Schatzman.

“It was a little bit of a ‘let’s show this off’… We’ve had this nice combination of things to come back and see, along with seeing classmates and other great things like that,” Schatzman said.

In recent years, Manasquan High School has implemented a series of infrastructure improvements and renovations, starting with the Hall of Fame Hallway 16 years ago, according to Sean McCarthy, a trustee of the Alumni Association.

“That was kind of the first renovation we had at Squan in a long time, everything was fine the way it was, the old doors and the creaky floors, it’s history… all of the sudden it was like wow this place looks great, and I think that was another indication of what was to come,” said McCarthy.

Manasquan High School, in conjunction with the Alumni Association, recognizes Warrior alumni in three different areas: athletic prowess, career success and service back to the school.

The Hall of Fame Hallway, which recognizes team, coach and individual talent and merit and Manasquan High School, is slated to add four more honorees to the historic list of Warrior alumni.

At the halftime of the Warriors football game on Alumni Day, this year’s athletic hall of fame inductees will be honored.

A committee made up of members of the Alumni Foundation Board selects the service honorees each year, which according to Schatzman is no easy task.

The Manasquan High School’s Alumni Foundation Service Awards recipients this year are Bill Kelly MHS Class of 1974, Ted Raffetto MHS Class of 1973, Lorette Sciarappa MHS Class of 1983 and Clement and Susan Bramley.

“If we wanted to, I mean that plaque could be filled out completely, there’s so many great people involved here,” he said.

Alumni Day is hosted in conjunction with the Manasquan School District, in what Schatzman called “a beneficial mutual relationship between both alumni and the school.”

In his first year as superintendent of the Manasquan School District, compared to the past districts Robert Goodall worked in, he is looking forward to an Alumni Day in which the Alumni Foundation is involved and focused on helping.

Superintendent Goodall told The Coast Star, “I recognized right away here, and maybe it’s because of the small geography of the town, that the school is the center of the community and that it is complemented by the alumni foundation who truly are vested in what goes on in the schools. Not only are they recognizing things that are going on in the past, they are very vested in what’s going on now and what’s going to go on in the future, for me as a school administrator it’s been a home run.”

Despite the name, Schatzman described Alumni Day as a community gathering for all members of the surrounding community, regardless of personal relations to Manasquan High School.

“One thing that we have a hard time saying but it is very much a welcome to the community that are not alumni… it’s really kind of celebrating this community as a way to say, to see if you feel like seeing the Field House or something, the highlight of the day is the student tours,” Schatzman said.

Beginning at 1 p.m., Manasquan High School students will be hosting tours taking Alumni Day attendees throughout the campus and walking through new additions including the Field House, the theater and other school locations while providing a detailed background of the school and its alumni.

“I think one thing that’s unique about this set up is that it includes students as well,” Manasquan High School Principal Matt Kukoda told The Coast Star. “The fact that the foundation is choosing to have student led tours, a fine arts performance and then participating in the football game as well as having the band perform, I’m just really appreciative as the principal that they’ve decided to utilize our current students and to showcase the wonderful things that currently do happen while merging the great history here.”

PLANS FOR THE DAY

Alumni Day’s festivities will begin at 10 a.m., as the Manasquan Warriors boys varsity soccer team takes on Middletown South on the Turf Field.

At 11 a.m. a free light breakfast will be served in the high school’s Charles Raffetto Media Center.

Following breakfast, a student song and dance performance will be held in the high school’s Jack Nicholson Theater, in addition to art presentations from the Manasquan High School Fine Arts program.

At noon, lunch will be offered by Jimmy’s Cucina for Alumni Day attendees to purchase, including pizzas and sandwiches in a tent on the high school campus.

At 1 p.m. this year’s new Hall of Fame Plaques will be unveiled as well as student-led tours that invite Alumni Day attendees to walk throughout the school’s campus from the Field House to the Theater and everything in between.

At 2 p.m., the Warriors football team will kick off against Ocean Township on Vic Kubu Field. At halftime, the Warrior Band alongside Manasquan Elementary School musicians will perform.

