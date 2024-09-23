AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon-By-The-Sea Police Department responded to a call of multiple swimmers in distress at Washington Avenue beach on Sunday evening, Sept. 22, according to a press release from the department.

Two of the three victims were brought up onto shore, before being transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center (JSUMC) in Neptune Township for further evaluation.

The third victim who was identified as a 55-year-old Pottstown, P.A. man, was located submerged in the Shark River Inlet, according to police. He was then brought to shore where lifesaving efforts were attempted.

The man was subsequently transported to JSUMC, where he was pronounced dead, according to the press release.

The ten units that responded to the incident include: Avon-By-The-Sea Police Department, Belmar Police Department, Neptune City Police Department, Bradley Beach Police Department, United States Coast Guard, Avon-by-the-Sea First Aid Squad, Belmar First Aid Squad, Bradley Beach First Aid Squad, Neptune First Aid Squad and Area Network of Shore Water Emergency Responders (A.N.S.W.E.R Team).

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.