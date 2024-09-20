WALL – The Wall football team was staring defeat right in the eyes on Friday night against St. John Vianney, but the Crimson Knights didn’t blink in the biggest moments.

Wall came up with several huge plays in the fourth quarter to earn a remarkable 36-26 victory over the Lancers, improving to 4-0 on the season.

The Crimson Knights were holding a 29-26 lead in the fourth quarter following a Tony Credle 57-yard catch and run touchdown with just over five minutes left when it looked like disaster struck for Wall.

The Crimson Knights were lined up to punt with just over two minutes left in regulation when a bad snap sailed over the punters head. A desperation pass following the bad snap was intercepted, giving the Lancers the ball on the Wall 10-yard line.

Abdul Turray had a strong second-half running the ball for the Lancers and he brought the ball to the 5-yard line on first down for St. John Vianney.

Derek Boss broke up a pass for Wall on second down and on third down the Lancers tried a pitch to Turray. The ball was fumbled, Joe Vaccaro picked it up and raced 90 yards for a touchdown with a minute left to give Wall a 36-26 lead.

The Crimson Knights had control of the game early jumping ahead 16-0 on a 25-yard run by Heath Reinhardt and a 55-yard pass from Franny Scaramellino to Reinhardt. Wall picked up a safety on a bad snap on a punt attempt by Vianney.

The Lancers, however, came roaring back behind the running of Turray and took the lead with 1:49 left in the third quarter, setting up a dramatic fourth quarter.

The Crimson Knights will host Holmdel next Friday. The Hornets are coming off a 41-0 victory over Manasquan.