WALL TOWNSHIP — A Passaic man and Bloomfield duo were arrested on Wednesday following an investigation for stealing checks out of local businesses’ mailboxes, Wall Township Police Department (WTPD) says.

James Miller, 37, of Passaic, and Kaleik Easton, 29, and Asia Harrell, 31, of Bloomfield, were arrested after an extensive investigation of several reports of businesses in Wall Township having checks stolen from their mailboxes, according to a press release.

The crimes defrauded businesses of over $100,000, police say, and WTPD, New Jersey State Police T.E.A.M.S Unit and the United States Postal Inspection Service served two search warrants on Sept. 19 in Passaic and Bloomfield.

As a result of a search warrant, detectives seized a 2024 BMW X5, over $10,000 in cash, approximately 13 pounds of marijuana, forgery devices, stolen checks, blank checks and numerous electronic devices.

Miller was charged with one count of second-degree theft, fourteen counts of third-degree forgery, four counts of fourth-degree possession of government documents, one count of third-degree uttering a fraudulent document, third-degree possession of forgery devices and third-degree receiving stolen property.

Easton and Harrell were both charged with one count of third-degree receiving stolen property, one count of second-degree possession of marijuana over 5 pounds with intent to distribute and third-degree possession of forgery devices.

All three subjects are currently being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, in Freehold, awaiting Monmouth County Superior Court detention hearings.

WTPD Det. Zach Honecker is the lead investigator in this case. If anyone has any information about this investigation, they are asked to contact him at 732-449-4500 Ext. 1203, or zhonecker@wallpolice.org.

“In a coordinated effort that exemplifies the dedication and professionalism of our department, our officers worked tirelessly with other law enforcement agencies to dismantle a mail theft and forgery operation,” Wall Township Police Chief Sean O’Halloran said. “Their commitment…has not only safeguarded our community but has also reinforced our commitment to justice. I am incredibly proud of their hard work and determination.”

