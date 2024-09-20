BAY HEAD — The residents of Bay Head are going to need a bigger boat, as the annual Shark Run and Shark Color Fun Run are set to return to the town bigger and better than ever.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, members of the community are invited to the firehouse to participate in the Shark Run, run by the Bay Head Home & School Association (HSA). The HSA strives to provide for extracurricular activities, enhancements for the classroom, curriculum and school grounds as well as clubs, sports equipment, class trips and after school programs for all grades at Bay Head Elementary School.

Jenny Kelber, vice president of the HSA and the co-chair of the Shark Run 5K and Shark Color Fun Run, told The Ocean Star, “The Shark Run is a 5K that takes runners through Bay Head that is in its 17th year. The Shark Color Fun Run is a one mile fun run that kids have been enjoying following the 5K for the past five years.”

Also chairing the Shark Run is Andrea Caruso.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. at the Bay Head Firehouse, 81, Bridge Ave. Entry costs $40 through race day and includes a t-shirt. The HSA advised that a t-shirt is not guaranteed for late registrants.

“The Shark Run is one of our largest fundraisers of the year. It is a great morning for families from school and the avid runners who come back every year to take part in the Shark Run 5K. The kids also enjoy the fun run and getting covered in colors while running the course,” said Kelber.

At 8:10 a.m., Runners and walkers will be escorted from the Bay Head Firehouse by the race volunteers to the starting line located at the corner of East Avenue and Karge Street.

Kids Shark Color Fun Run will immediately follow this race. This race will start roughly at 10 a.m. and features colors being thrown and sprayed at the racers as they run their course. This race costs $25 per kid and includes an award and a t-shirt. Kids are encouraged to run this course as many times as they want.