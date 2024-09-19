Steven R. DePalma, 58 of Manasquan died on September 15, 2024 at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, NJ. after a 32 month struggle with prostate cancer. He was born on November 2, 1965 in Orange, NJ. He graduated from Wall Township High School in 1984. He worked for Acme Supermarkets in Belmar for 12 years, and at