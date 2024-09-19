Elaine Florence Mandracchia (née Modarelli) passed away on Monday, September 16, 2024 while in hospice care at Seabrook Senior Living Community, Tinton Falls, following an extended illness. She was 94 years old.

Born in Weehawken and raised in Union City, NJ, the eldest daughter of Alfred and Florence (Koment) Modarelli, Mrs. Mandracchia