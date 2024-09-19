SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The borough council, at its Monday, Sept. 16. regular meeting, passed five affordable housing ordinances in order to comply with the Fair Share Housing Center’s third round of unit requirements, which ends in 2025.

The first ordinance, Ordinance 2024-11, created the affordable housing AH-3 zoning district, relating to what was called in the settlement agreement “the Highwood Development matter,” which provides the zoning for that project.

The AH-3 zoning district encompasses land near Route 71 and Pitney Drive, in Block 46.01, Lots 2, 3 and 4. The ordinance states that the property is “available, approvable, developable and suitable for the proposed development of…market rate units in a mixed-use building with seven residential deed-restricted affordable units in three separate buildings located on the property.”

The proposed developer for the AH-3 project is Highwood Development and Holdings, LLC, according to the ordinance. The council approved a separate resolution, 2024-156, approving the agreement with the developer on the Route 71 properties.

Ordinance 2024-12, amends Article VI Zoning, Section 606 of the borough code, which creates the MU-1 and MU-2 (mixed-use) zoning districts. The council’s special counsel, Andrew Bayer, said of the districts, “Those allow for mixed-use along the Route 71 corridor with commercial on the first floor and residential above.”

Despite this ordinance, there is no planned construction of affordable housing units in the zoning districts. Bayer said the districts’ purpose is to meet the need for any additional units required in the future.

Ordinance 2024-13 is a development fee ordinance. A residential development fee is based on 1.5% of assessed value of the home built, while non-residential is 2.5% of assessed value. Section one of the ordinance states, “This ordinance establishes standards for the collection, maintenance and expenditure of development fees…Fees collected pursuant to this ordinance shall be used for the purpose of providing low- and moderate-income housing.”

“Those monies would go into an affordable housing trust fund the borough is creating as part of the settlement, so you would have non-taxpayer money that would be used for affordable housing purposes, when the need arises,” Bayer said at the council’s Aug. 19 meeting.

A separate resolution entailing a spending plan and regulations for those monies, 2024-153, was approved by the council.

