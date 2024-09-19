MANASQUAN — In an effort to bring more green to Manasquan, the borough council previewed impending changes to the borough’s current Shade Tree ordinance with a presentation from Shade Tree Commission Chairman Brian Mallin at the Sept. 16 borough council meeting.

Mayor Mike Mangan said regarding upcoming changes, “This council and all the councils that I’ve been a part of have been very, very careful to pass new regulations that in any way really affect the citizens unless they are absolutely necessary… The conversation began years ago. We recognized the problem a long time ago. We saw the tree population getting smaller and smaller.”

Mayor Mangan further explained that through encouraging and promoting the idea of development there’s “been a lack of a focus on trees, noted more over the past few decades and so the result is now perfectly clear.

The effort, according to members of the council and Shade Tree Commission, is an effort to bring the tree lined streets back to the borough that, due to recent development promotion, have left the borough less shaded then in the past.

The mayor revealed that the initiative is in part of a larger drive from the Department of Environmental Protection bulletin that is “basically a requirement” that towns begin to examine their current shade tree ordinances.

Mayor Mangan summarized the updates into three categories – tightening up the existing ordinance and its definitions; further clarification on new construction and major modifications; and fines for residents who take down trees without permits or permission, which would provide funding for the borough to replace trees.

Mangan said borough officials are drafting the language of the final ordinances with Borough Attorney Mark G. Kitrick and the code enforcer, and will work with the Shade Tree Commission to refine the details. He said the updated ordinance will “hopefully” be ready for introduction at the council’s next meeting on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

Mallin explained why the ordinances need to be refined and updated. “We do have ordinances in place now that in theory protect trees on lots that are being developed or constructed upon. The issue we have with those current ordinances is that anything within 15 feet of wherever the foundation is going to go, or any kind of structure is going to go, you can do whatever you want, so you can move as many trees as you want with no consequences.”

Mallin explained that in Manasquan, “where our lots are pretty constricted, that essentially means you can clear your entire lot without any pushback or any consequences, so what we’re trying to do is take some of the gray area out of the ordinances that we have in place now, and just make everything black and white so everyone’s on the same page.”

The Shade Tree Commission Chairman revealed that the updates would include everything related to trees, other than those on private property. The updates, according to Mallin, are in place to make sure that “if someone is doing construction and they are removing trees, they have to either pay into the tree escrow fund or make sure that they are replanting enough trees to cover what they have taken down.”

Mallin explained that in current regulations, “There’s a pretty good amount of gray area in those current ordinances in terms of, if someone does remove a tree without permission or without a permit, what happens? So we’re going to put that in black and white… if you remove a tree and you don’t have permission and it’s a town tree, it’s up to the the Shade Tree Commission and code department to decide what the penalty will be.”

The Shade Tree Commission is currently offering a tree-buying program for residents to spruce up their yards. With over 15 different species of trees in stock, orders must be placed to the STC by Friday, Sept. 27, for more information visit the organizations website, keepsquangreen.com.

The mayor emphasized the “years and months” that have gone into planning updates to the borough’s tree ordinances in order to “catch up anywhere to near where we ever were, we really have to do a lot more.”

Councilman Brian Holly, who is spearheading the initiative alongside Mallin and the Shade Tree Commission said, “It gives a lot of character. It gives us that seashore look; we have the beach and you come into town and you have a lot of trees and we’re going to continue to pursue that and this ordinance would take us a long way.”

Councilman Holly provided a little insight as to why he moved to Manasquan and how he “fell in love” with the borough over 40 years ago.

“In 1964, my father was teaching at Manasquan High School and was coaching football. My mother would pick me up and bring me over from catechism at St. Dominic’s in Point Pleasant and come over here (to Manasquan), and the borough was lined with all of these beautiful trees, and I fell in love with this town at that particular point in 1981 when I moved here for that particular reason,” he said.

Mallin detailed how local Shade Tree Commission meetings led to input from neighboring towns with similar landscapes to Manasquan, and especially thanked Spring Lake and their Shade Tree Commission for assisting the borough in their effort to update their ordinances.

“In addition to having their monthly Shade Tree meetings, Brian has also invited all the area Shade Tree Commissions to come together once a quarter or so to share ideas and that’s really what got this ball rolling,” Mayor Mangan said.

The Shade Tree Commission has already gotten to work restoring trees throughout the borough, and can be examined on Preston Avenue, where eight new trees were recently planted.

In conclusion Mallin said, “The goal is, like Brian said, for me the beauty of this town is that we have this idealistic little small town charm, for me a big part of that is the tree lined streets and then we just happen to be on a world class beach and if we don’t do what we can do to prevent everyone from coming in building a big giant box, putting in nothing but pavers… it’s going to kill the charm of Manasquan.”

