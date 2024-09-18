BAY HEAD — The $2.9 million Bay Head School referendum was passed by the voters on Tuesday.

The vote was held on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 2 to 8 p.m. The results came in at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, showing 83.49% of voters casted their votes in favor of the referendum. Only 16.51% of voters voted against the referendum.

Board of Education President Shannon Curtis said on Wednesday, “I am so proud to live and raise my children in a community that supports its school. As board president and as a parent, I am grateful the voters understood the importance of approving the referendum. Our school administration did an outstanding job of securing debt service aid from the state for these critical repairs and educating the voters about the financing, as well as of the greater tax impact if the bond question were not approved.”

Out of the 977 registered voters in Bay Head, only 212 voters showed up to the polls or mailed in a ballot. Out of these ballots, 177 residents voted in favor of the referendum, while only 35 voted against the referendum.

All the information is available on Bay Head Elementary’s website at bayheadschool.org.

At the Bay Head Board of Education (BOE) in June, the BOE went through details in depth regarding the upcoming bond referendum, highlighting the necessary repairs to the nearly century-old Bay Head School, such as structural support, roofing replacements, exterior facade repairs and restroom renovations.

A bond referendum is an election when a school board seeks voter approval for funding to undertake capital improvement projects and to finance such projects through short- or long-term loans.

The total cost of the referendum would be around $2,990,000. The breakdown of this would be $1,650,000 for structural repairs, $755,000 for the building envelope and $565,000 for interior repairs.

The New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) has approved up to 40% in debt service for this referendum, meaning up to 40% of costs for this project would be reimbursed back to school from the DOE.

This will result in a $15 monthly tax increase for the average assessed home at $1,712,648 over an average of 15 years.

