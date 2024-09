Robert Ippolito, 69, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away on Sept. 15, 2024. Robert was born on April 1,1955, in Orange, NJ, and grew up in Manasquan, NJ. Robert attended Manasquan High School and Votect. He worked at GeeGee’s, 7-Eleven, and Maria’s Deli with his mother, remembering picking up bread and pastries in