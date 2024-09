Kathleen Gregg Gardell (née Gregg), age 39, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 from complications of Juvenile Diabetes at Bayshore Community Hospital surrounded by her family.

Kathleen was born in Neptune, NJ, and was raised in Shark River Hills and Avon-by-the-Sea. She was a 2003 graduate of St. Rose HS, Belmar where