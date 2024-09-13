WALL – The Wall football team improved to 3-0 on the season, passing its first challenge in a 28-13 win against Raritan.

The Rockets had cut the Crimson Knights lead to 14-13 late in the first half when Wall put together an improbable 78-yard drive in 16 seconds.

Franny Scaramellino connected on two long passes to Derek Boss, the second coming on the final play of the first half to give Wall a 21-13 lead going into the half.

Scaramellino threw for 166 yards in the first half against the Rockets.

The sophomore quarterback would finish with 186 yards passing and four touchdowns, three in the air and one on the ground.

The Crimson Knights would lock up the win with a six-yard pass from Scaramellino to Justin Davis.

The Wall defense, which allowed Raritan to rush for over 150 yards in the first half, tightened in the second half, not allowing the Rockets to score.

The Crimson Knights will host St. John Vianney next Friday. The Lancers are 3-0 this season after a 33-19 win over Holmdel on Friday.