BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township Senior Services will be hosting a vendor and resources fair for older residents and caregivers on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Traders Cove Marina & Park, at 40 Mantoloking Road.

Mayor Lisa Crate said, “I love being able to host events like this for our senior residents. A full one third of our population in Brick Township is aged 65 or older, so it’s imperative that we continue to work to meet their needs and provide opportunities for them to see what resources are available. This Senior Services Vendor and Resource Fair is the perfect opportunity to put on display all of the programs and services our senior population can take advantage of.”

“Many seniors are unaware of what resources are available to them. Hosting this fair is an easy way for them to pop over in a lovely location to visit with vendors and service providers,” said Mayor Crate.

Councilwoman Heather deJong said, “Brick Senior Services is excited to be able to host the Vendor Fair this year, especially at the new location at Traders Cove. Traders Cove allows for more vendors to attend than in past years and there will also be a DJ to bring a lively atmosphere along with a gift raffle provided by some of the vendors and pizza for lunch.”

The fair is free to attend and will also have free prizes, pizza and entertainment provided by DJ Vinny Cupo.

“Any time we can host an event that is fun and also gives a great deal of valuable information, I feel like it’s a win for everyone here in Brick Township. I hope we have a good turnout because I know people will walk away with a new wealth of knowledge,” said Mayor Crate. “I encourage our non-senior residents to stop by as well, as there are many residents caring for older parents who could also make use of a lot of the information that will be provided.”

“Attending the Brick Vendor and Resource Fair, I love being able to connect with people. Some I am just meeting for the first time and others I may haven’t seen in a little while. I also like to go around to talk with the vendors and learn about their services so I can learn more about what resources are out there for our residents,” said Councilwoman deJong.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to call senior services at 732-9200-8686.

