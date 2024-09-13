LAVALLETTE — The Friends of the Upper Shores Branch are hosting their yearly Victorian tea party fundraiser at the Mathis House on Sept. 25, inviting guests to support the group, which stewards Lavallette’s branch of the Ocean County Library system.

The tea party fundraiser, hosted by the Friends at Mathis House B&B and Victorian Tea Room in Toms River, will include four varieties of tea, in addition to a lunch menu of sandwiches, scones, desserts and a complimentary charcuterie board with a small glass of champagne. The Friends are also holding a hat contest, requesting guests to “wear (their) best hat for a chance to win an overnight stay at the Mathis House.”

Pat Brune, chair of the event for the Upper Shores Friends, said that the event is a fun concept for a ladies’ day out.

“It’s a lovely luncheon,” said Brune. “It’s very girly; it reminds everybody that the summer is over, and it’s fun to get dressed up and waited on as if we’re fancy ladies. We get greeted at the door with a complementary charcuterie board and a welcome taste of champagne.”

“We sponsor music events, educational opportunities, health programs, yoga and children’s activities…All that we help support,” she said.

Tickets for the event, which is an adult program, are $50, with half the proceeds going back to the Friends of the Upper Shores Library. They can be purchased at the Upper Shores Branch either with exact cash or a check made out to the “Friends of the Upper Shores Branch.”



The fundraiser takes place at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Mathis House B&B and Victorian Tea Room, located at 600 Main St., Toms River.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.