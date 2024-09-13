POINT PLEASANT — For 30 years, residents may have seen a large group of bikers hopping from bar to bar. These individuals are a part of the annual Tandem Bike Tour to raise money for local special needs children.

Chuck Ackerman, one of the original founders of this bike tour, told The Ocean Star, “This is the end of the summer locals, we are all locals, a tandem tour bike ride to raise money for special needs kids.”

The tour, this year featuring just over 40 guys, stays within the Point Pleasant area, both the Borough and the Beach, bar hopping and raising money through both donations and sponsorships. This year’s tour took place on Aug. 24.

While the tour could go bigger, according to Ackerman, he wants to keep it smaller so as to be more manageable for the bars/restaurants they all visit and to ensure everyone’s safety on the tour.

Years ago, the tour would take them over the Brielle-Point Beach bridge, but that has changed due to both safety and traffic.

Each year, a shirt is also made highlighting the tour, also featuring all the sponsors and the slogan for the ride. This year’s slogan was “In Gear for Beer.”

“A majority of the guys are mostly high school athletes, and some college athletes, and we want to take care of the handicapped kids, the special needs children,” said Ackerman. “We figured if we kept doing this on tandem bikes, we can go out and watch some college ball, which starts up on that Saturday we do it. It is a good way to kill two birds with one stone.”

More importantly, Ackerman said many special needs kids cannot play in these professional sports, which is why it is so important to support the local Challenger programs that give these kids the opportunity to play.

This year, the tour raised $4,240, from both sponsorships from local bars, restaurants and businesses and donations from individuals who were already at these bars. All the money is stored in a briefcase handcuffed to one of the members of the bike tour, as to ensure safety and legitimate transport of the funds.

