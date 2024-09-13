POINT PLEASANT — As on any beautiful weekend in Point Pleasant Borough, Riverfront Park was bustling with residents and people of all ages. However, most of these people on Sunday, Sept. 8 were all from the same family, the Shaughnessys, who all gathered from near and far to celebrate the 74th family reunion.

With well over 50 members of this ever growing family all in the park over the weekend, all ages of the family ate, drank and enjoyed various games and each other’s company.

Bernadette Johnson, one of the organizers of this reunion, told The Ocean Star, “My uncle, and a lot of the founders of the family, were born and raised in town and we have just continued the tradition.”

The reunions each year always have a theme, and this year’s theme was Christmas. “Every year we do a different theme,” said Johnson. “This year I am hosting it with my cousin and we decided to do Christmas in September.”

With various holiday crafts, snacks and photo opportunities such as with The Grinch and a gingerbread man, it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas, despite it being in the middle of September. The event also featured more classic activities such as an egg toss and bag races, with the kids going all out in these activities with the parents cheering in the background.

Johnson said, “It is really cool that I know all my cousins’ kids’ names. This is just to keep the tradition alive and for the whole family to see that we are strong together.”

She further said she hopes the tradition continues for many more generations, encouraging the younger generations to start planning the next reunions upcoming.

These reunions all started back in 1955, with Johnson’s grandfather, James J. Shaughnessy, and his 11 children. As the family started to spread out and spread all across the country, eventually as more children began to visit, parties and celebrations were thrown, until the tradition stuck.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.