LAVALLETTE — Thousands of people, both guests and residents of Lavallette, gathered on a packed Bay Avenue on Saturday for the borough’s yearly Founders Day celebration.

The annual celebration of the town’s creation took place on Sept. 7 this year, and managed to draw quite a large crowd of attendees despite a shaky weather outlook for the day. Attractions at this year’s Founders Day included live music, food, beverages, vendors of all backgrounds, rides, bounce houses, games and more.

Another attraction was a classic car display, which the mayor of Lavallette, Walter LaCicero, entered with his blue 1965 Chevrolet Corvette, about which he said, “37 years ago, it was my daily driver.” Mayor LaCicero explained that the celebration, now known as “Founders Day,” used to be called “Heritage Day.”

“The new group has been running it since (Superstorm) Sandy — it used to be called ‘Heritage Day,’” said the mayor. “The new group took over — my wife a part of that — and we’ve had it every year since, except for one year during COVID…It’s just a great event, a lot of people come out. I think our crowd is great.”

“I would never miss it; the only one we ever missed was for COVID,” said Council President Anita Zalom. “I think it’s wonderful that we celebrate the founding of our lovely town, and I think it’s wonderful that we’re able to find people to work so hard on it. I was very happy; I was praying all along that the weather would work out, and my prayers were answered.”

As for the logistical planning that went into pulling off the event — one of Lavallette’s biggest — this year, Lavallette Police Department Chief Christian LaCicero said that while the day itself tends to run smoothly, the planning phase takes a lot of work.

“I organize, from an emergency management standpoint, all the town services,” said Chief LaCicero. “We’ve had planning meetings for the last couple months between the police department, CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) volunteers, the fire department, public works and utilities…It’s probably my 20th year out here. It kind of runs itself, but there is a lot of planning.”

