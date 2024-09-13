BAY HEAD — Capt. John LaSpina will become the new chief of police in Bay Head effective Jan. 1, 2025.

The longtime captain will take over from Chief William Hoffman once he retires at the end of the year. The promotion was announced at the Sept. 9 council meeting via consent agenda.

Chief Hoffman told The Ocean Star, “Capt. LaSpina has been working with me for 27 years. I have the utmost confidence that he will continue on what we have built at the Bay Head Police Department. He already handles the administrative workload and he will have no problem adapting to the new role as chief. Besides working with Johnny for 27 years prior, we grew up together and have been friends for over 50 years. He has helped me as the current chief make this department more advanced and one of the best around. I wish him all the best.”

Chief Hoffman has been the police chief of Bay Head for the past seven years and will have served the Bay Head Police and Bay Head Fire Company for more than 32 years, as of his retirement. He officially announced his retirement at the Aug. 5 council meeting.

“There is an old saying, ‘when a fish rots, it rots from the head.’ In Bay Head, when a police department shines, it shines from the head. You, sir, Chief Hoffman, are the head,” said Council President Dennis Shaning at the Aug. 5 meeting.

In a letter to the borough, Hoffman said, “In accordance with the terms of the current police contract, please accept this memo as a formal notification of my intent to retire from active duty effective December 31, 2024. At the time of my retirement, I will have completed 32 and a half years of service within the police and fire retirement system, all with the Borough of Bay Head.”

“During my seven years as chief, you have helped me with my visions to make our police departments one of the best I know. We have worked together to make Bay Head one of the safest communities in New Jersey. It is the coordinated cooperation with all of you that has made it work. I have always treated Bay Head as my second home and it has been an honor to serve here. It has been a great run with no regrets,” Chief Hoffman previously said.

Mayor Bill Curtis told The Ocean Star on Tuesday, “We have known Chief Billy Hoffman was retiring at the end of this year for a long time. Capt. John LaSpina was next in line and has served our town for nearly 30 years. More importantly, Capt. LaSpina is more than qualified for the position as chief having sat in every ‘chair’ the department has, is extremely qualified on all automation the state now requires, is already a respected leader by all officers and council members and is known by many towns folks and above all, John is a well trained and capable ‘cop.’”

The mayor further explained the borough wanted to announce the promotion early so there would be “no unrest in the department by leaving the position infilled until the very end. Doing it now will make the transition of chief seamless.”

Capt. LaSpina’s contract will run through Dec. 31, 2027. His yearly salary will be $185,000.

