BAY HEAD — Various fees for different permits, licenses and paperwork have been updated in Bay Head.

At the borough council meeting on Sept. 9, the council unanimously adopted Ordinance 2024-15, updating Chapter 114 titled “Fees.”

Mayor Bill Curtis previously told The Ocean Star, “We found looking at other towns, even our size, we were way low compared to others. The amount of work it takes to do the inspections and things, it definitely wasn’t covering the cost of that. It was about time.”

The updated fees are as follows:

Bay Head Flags: $37.

Dog license: Spayed or neutered $8.20; Not spayed or neutered $11.20.

Duplicate tax bills: $5.

Electronic file, per file: $10

Garage sale permit: $10

Neckties (Bay Head logo): $20

Photocopies/faxes: Pages 1-10, per page $0.75; Pages 11-20, per page $0.50; Pages 21 and up, per page $0.25.

Returned checks: $20.

Summer Recreation Camp: $200.

Vital statistics: Birth, marriage, death, civil union or domestic partnership certificates $20 for the first certificate, and $3 each for additional certificate; Marriage/civil union/domestic partnership license $28; Marriage/civil union/domestic partnership license correction $10 per correction.

No members of the public spoke during the public hearing of this ordinance.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_OS]