BRICK TOWNSHIP — Ezra Wheeler, 27, of Brick Township, was sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison for narcotics distribution, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced in a press release on Sept. 13.

Wheeler’s sentencing came after his previous guilty plea to possession of more than one half-ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute in connection with an investigation that took place in Brick Township in June 2023.

Wheeler had pleaded guilty before Judge Fritch on July 15 of this year.

On June 8, 2023, in furtherance of an ongoing narcotics investigation, detectives from the Brick Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit established mobile and stationary surveillance on a residence on Coventry Court. Detectives observed Wheeler exit the residence and leave the area in a motor vehicle. Officers from the Brick Township Police Department effectuated a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle Wheeler was operating.

Wheeler was found to be in possession of approximately 18 grams of cocaine and was taken into custody without incident.

A short time later, detectives executed a court-authorized search warrant on the subject residence and seized approximately 100 grams of cocaine and $19,300 in United States currency.

Wheeler was transported to the Ocean County Jail and subsequently released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.

