BAY HEAD — The $2.9 million Bay Head School referendum will be on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 2 to 8 p.m.

If the question is approved by voters, structural and crawl space repairs, along with the building envelope and interiors would enter the design phase between October 2024 to January 2025, with construction beginning in June 2025 and running through August 2025.

Councilwoman Holly MacPherson reminded members of the audience at the Bay Head Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 9 to go and vote in the referendum.

All the information will be available on Bay Head Elementary’s website at bayheadschool.org. The board also encouraged all members of the community to go out and vote and to spread the word about the referendum.

Anyone registered to vote in Bay Head can vote in the referendum. Residents do not have to be a homeowner to vote; they just need to be registered to vote in Bay Head.

At the Bay Head Board of Education (BOE) in June, the BOE went through details in depth regarding the upcoming bond referendum, highlighting the necessary repairs to the nearly century-old Bay Head School, such as structural support, roofing replacements, exterior facade repairs and restroom renovations.

A bond referendum is an election when a school board seeks voter approval for funding to undertake capital improvement projects and to finance such projects through short- or long-term loans.

The total cost of the referendum would be around $2,990,000. The breakdown of this would be $1,650,000 for structural repairs, $755,000 for the building envelope and $565,000 for interior repairs.

The New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) has approved up to 40% in debt service for this referendum, meaning up to 40% of costs for this project would be reimbursed back to school from the DOE.

This will result in a $15 monthly tax increase for the average assessed home at $1,712,648 over an average of 15 years.

The DOE has also approved this referendum excluding one minor detail, being brick cleaning, but this is a necessary step that the board will explain to the DOE that must be done to ensure all the bricks match one-another.

The question residents will see on the ballot will be:

“The Board of Education of the Borough of Bay Head in the County of Ocean, New Jersey

(the “Board”) is authorized to (a) undertake various renovations, improvements, alterations and upgrades at Bay Head Elementary School, including acquisition and installation of fixtures, equipment and any site work; (b) appropriate $2,989,260 for such improvements; and (c) issue bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,989,260.

“The final eligible costs for the projects approved by the New Jersey Commissioner of

Education are $2,950,260. The projects include $39,000 for school facility construction elements in addition to the facilities efficiency standards developed by the Commissioner of Education or not otherwise eligible for State support pursuant to N.J.S.A. 18A: 7G-5(g). The State debt service aid percentage will equal 40% of the annual debt service due with respect to the final eligible costs of the projects. The Board of Education is authorized to transfer funds among the projects approved at this election.”

The only way for the school district to obtain debt service aid (up to 40%) for a capital project is through a referendum, which requires the issuance of bonds. If the school district, such as Bay Head, performed this project using their operating budget, they would not be eligible to obtain up to 40% of state aid to offset local property taxes. This referendum presents an opportunity for the Bay Head Board of Education to be eligible to receive some additional state aid.

Superintendent Adam Angelozzi told The Ocean Star on Wednesday, “The Bay Head School is well known for its exceptional learning environment, fostered by a dedicated staff, supportive families and a committed community. Students thrive in and out of the classroom and are supported toward reaching their full potential. While the school’s rich history and shore-town feeling contribute significantly to its unique character, the building has endured nearly a century of wear and tear. Essential renovations are now necessary. The proposed bond referendum addresses critical repairs, including the repair of structural supports and the crawl space in an older wing of the building, replacement of roof sections, repair and replacement of damaged brickwork and other façade elements and renovation of restrooms to meet accessibility standards. State funding would cover up to 40% of the project costs, minimizing the impact on taxpayers. This investment will preserve the Bay Head School’s legacy and ensure its longevity.”

During public comment at the council meeting on Sept. 9, one member of the public, Rick McGoey, said, “I have been involved with a number of engineering projects at Bay Head School, working on the basement, working on the flooding issues, I have looked at a lot of the infrastructure of the school. I am very familiar with this referendum and what it is going to fund and the difference it is going to make for the school.”

He further said, “The school does a wonderful job at maintaining the facilities. The old building is pretty old and needs attention and they do a great job maintaining it, but it gets to a point after so many years where you just have to spend more money to reestablish some integrity to the walls for example…This is very much needed.”

McGoey urged residents to vote in favor of the referendum.

