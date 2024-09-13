BRICK TOWNSHIP — Residents gathered at the Angel in Anguish Monument in Windward Beach Park for the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 Remembrance Service on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, Mayor Lisa Crate, who also delivered the opening remarks, read the names of the eight first responders who lost their lives during 9/11.

The eight first responders were: John Badagliacca, Brett Bailey, Robert P. Devitt, Michael Diehl, John Perconti, James Sands, Thomas Sgroi and Christopher M. Traina.

Mayor Crate told The Ocean Star, “It’s super important to do this every year to commemorate the lives that were lost of Brick Township residents 23 years ago. We had eight residents lose their lives and it left a big hole in our community.”

The ceremony featured psalm readings by several denominations of faith throughout the township, which included the Living Faith Bible Church, the First Baptist Church of Laurelton, Temple Beth Or, Visitation Church, St. Thomas Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

During her opening remarks, Mayor Crate thanked the residents for gathering to remember a “day that forever changed our nation and Brick Township.”

