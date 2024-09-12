Even though pizza, wings and beer is a combination that has appeared on game day food tables seemingly since the dawn of organized sports, the nuances of beer open up the possibility for many other food-beverage combinations. Just as wine can complement a variety of different foods when the right combination of flavors is presented, so, too, can one’s favorite brew.

Craft brewers have opened the public’s eyes to a much wider array of beer styles than may be available at the local liquor store or supermarket. Below you can find some suggestions for beer and food pairings, courtesy of the Brewers Association.

Blonde Ale: Match this ale with lighter food choices, such as chicken, salads, and light, nutty cheeses.

India Pale Ale: The hoppy forward flavor of IPAs makes these popular beers a good pairing with strong, spicy foods, or bold, sweet desserts.

Amber/Red Ale: Pair a wide range of foods with amber ales, like chicken, seafood, burgers, and spicy cuisine.

Porter: The strong flavor of porter will work well with roasted or smoked food, barbecue, sausages, or blackened fish.

Dark Lager, Dunkel, Schwarzbier: Hearty, spicy foods, barbecue, and roasted meats also complement these dark beers, as do pizzas and burgers.

Hefeweizen: Fans of this light German or Austrian beer will learn it pairs well with salads, seafood, sushi, and traditionally weisswurst, a white Bavarian sausage.

Imperial Stout: This beer can easily overwhelm many foods, but can stand up to foie gras or smoked goose. Long-aged cheeses, like gouda, parmesan or cheddar, also can work with stout, as do rich, chocolate desserts.

American Wheat Ale: Choose this beer to go with very light foods like salads and sushi. It’s generally too light for dessert, but might work with fresh fruit.

Furthermore, when pairing beer with food, keep in mind that beer with hop bitterness, roasted malt, high carbonation, and higher ABVs balance sweet, rich (fatty) and umami flavors in food. Hop bitterness also can emphasize the spice of foods, such as in chili or certain ethnic cuisines. A sweet or malty beer balances out spiciness or acidity in foods.

Where to eat, drink and watch football

MJ’s, with eight locations in our area, offers a full NFL Gameday food menu at area MJs locations including Bayville, Brick, Long Branch, Matawan, Middletown, Neptune, Spotswood and Tinton Falls. Their Gameday food menu includes Mr. Q’s meat on a stick, sirloin steak sandwiches, Italian hot dogs, chicken fingers, sausage and pepper sandwiches, cheeseburger pizzas, burritos and popcorn shrimp. Wash down these delicious menu items with a specialty cocktail, tempting martini or a draft or bottle from their extensive offerings. There’s surely a unique pairing for the game in this list of options. Visit mjsrestaurant.com for more details.

With locations in Aberdeen and Freehold, The Court Jester has you covered for gameday eats and drinks. Their 2023/2024 football specials are every Saturday (12 to 6 p.m.), Sunday (during games only) and Monday (5p.m. to closing) so you can watch your favorite game and enjoy a delicious deal. Specials on food items include many fan favorites: wings, boneless wings, waffle fries, pretzels, burger sliders, mac and cheese bites, pulled pork sliders, nachos, bar pies, tacos and more! Grab a drink at a special price including Coors Light, Miller Lite, Yeungling, Bud and Bud Light. See what unique beer pairings you can come up with at Court Jester.

Bar Anticipation at 703 16th Avenue in Lake Como gameday set up features over 80 TVs to catch the game on, plenty of beers on tap and even more delicious gameday foods offered all season long. See how their wings, beers and big games line up for you this season.

Watch the games waterside on River Rock’s 28 foot video wall plus 50 TVs in Brick Township. River Rock’s NFL Sundays feature football menu specials and drink specials. There is not a bad seat in the house.

Head on over to your Bum Rogers in Seaside to watch the game on 30 HD TVs, enjoy food and drink specials, raffles and more. You’re sure to find a beer-food pairing that will be a touchdown.



Harrigan’s in Sea Girt is your friendly local Irish pub that has football specials during both Sunday and Monday games. Pop in and enjoy drafts and food specials. Harrigan’s also offers monthly NFL jersey giveaways that you can enter when you visit.