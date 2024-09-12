BELMAR — In the weeks following an official statement from the Borough of Belmar announcing that officials there would seek “further clarity” on how the state laws interact when providing beach access, Mayor Gerald Buccafusco told The Coast Star that state officials have not yet been contacted.

“We haven’t done that yet actually. In fact, it would have been more accurate to say that we were going to be reaching out to the state,” he said. “We’re still working on that and we will be definitely doing that though…I would like to have this resolved well before the next summer season.”

He further said that “I don’t think we have a clear idea yet” of whom the borough will be contacting for further clarity on how the public trust doctrine, state statutes and ordinances interact when providing beach access. “I think that’s part of the discussions we have to go through, as to who would be the best people to actually touch base with, so we’re working on that right now.”

Later that day, at the Sept. 10 council meeting, Mayor Buccafusco read an updated statement regarding the situation. He said that while he would not address any comments or questions during public comment, he had been advised that the borough’s beach badge fees match the requirements of the public trust doctrine.

“Under the New Jersey state statutes, the borough was granted control of the beach and bathing areas. The state Supreme Court has required that under the public trust doctrine, the borough must grant access to all on equal terms and without preference. The statute prohibits charging people under 12 years of age and provides for certain exceptions for specific groups, such as seniors. The borough’s fee schedule meets these requirements,” he said.

He further explained that the statute was amended in 2019, “at which time, changes to the listed exceptions could have been made to allow additional classes of people free or reduced fee access during operational hours. The legislature did not do so.”

Mayor Buccafusco was referring to N.J.S.A. 40:61-22.20, which states that all municipalities along the Atlantic Ocean have the right to charge reasonable fees for the purpose of maintaining the beach and bathing areas and for providing facilities and safeguards for people using such areas.

The mayor’s statement continued, “I am advised that there is no case law that allows a municipality to deviate from allowing access to all on equal terms during operational hours. I understand that there are varying interpretations of the law on this matter. However, I am advised that the Borough of Belmar is operating in compliance with both the state statute and the court’s direction.”

When asked following the meeting who had advised him, Mayor Buccafusco said it was Borough Attorney George McGill.

“Our system of government provides for different opinions. These differences should be worked out in the appropriate forums,” the mayor said. “I am confident that the borough will comply with any future changes in the law, if and when that occurs.”

NJDEP: NO FEES TO ACCESS TIDAL WATERWAYS

The “Title 40” law also tasked the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) with administering the public trust doctrine, which protects natural resources, including tidal waterways and lands below the mean high tide line, for the public’s use.

Following the arrest of Liam Mahoney in late August, The Coast Star reached out to the NJDEP for further interpretation of municipal laws and the public trust doctrine, and was directed to Coastal Management Rules regarding fees for bathing and recreational facilities, including beach badges.

In its response, the NJDEP noted that, according to N.J.A.C. 7:7-16.9(v), “A fee for use of bathing and recreational facilities and safeguards, such as lifeguards, toilets, showers and parking, at publicly or privately owned beach or waterfront areas, may be charged…However, no fees shall be charged solely for access to or use of tidal waterways and their shores.”

The state administrative code further states that, “Public access to and use of tidal waterways and their shores may not be conditioned upon providing identification or signing or otherwise agreeing to any waiver or similar disclaimer of rights,” according to the NJDEP.

BACKGROUND

The Aug. 20 incident of surfer Liam Mahoney’s arrest on Belmar beach became a topic of controversy after a video of the altercation posted to Facebook by an observer showed Mahoney restrained by two special officers of the Belmar Police Department before one officer, Class II Special Officer Ryan Braswell, puts his arm around Mahoney’s neck and brings him to the sand to cuff and arrest him.

Mahoney was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, both disorderly persons offenses, as well as obstruction of justice, a petty disorderly persons offense, according to an Aug. 21 press release from the police department. He was also cited under the beach badge-required ordinance.

An Aug. 22 press release and body camera footage, issued by Chief Tina Scott on the Belmar Police Department Facebook page, came two days after the arrest and circulation of the observer’s Facebook video.

“To be clear, Mr. Mahoney was not arrested for not having a beach badge,” the release stated. “He was arrested because he obstructed the officer’s investigation by refusing to give his identification or pedigree information. Mr. Mahoney was also advised he was not free to leave and continued to walk away during this encounter.”

The official statement from the borough council on Aug. 27 states, “We want to emphasize this arrest was an isolated incident involving someone who refused to provide identification or comply with an officer’s lawful instructions. That being said, a thorough review of the circumstances of the arrest is being conducted in accordance with applicable guidelines from the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General (OAG).”

Mahoney was originally scheduled to appear in municipal court for the charges against him on Sept. 11; however the court date was adjourned and has not yet been rescheduled.

PUBLIC COMMENT

During public comment at the Sept. 10 council meeting, resident Neil Scheck approached council to advocate for free beach access for all.

“We can make our beaches free and be done with the aggravation of beach badges and wristbands once and for all. The Belmar surfer arrest has shown a spotlight on New Jersey’s beach fees. My town and our state are being mocked by startled observers around the nation and the world who cannot believe that we tolerate living under such a repressive system that doles out beach access one purchased wristband at a time,” he said.

Scheck said that with the wide range in policies at various beach towns regarding beach access, “no wonder the arrested surfer was taken aback by the sudden and highly unusual demand to see his badge the moment he stepped from the water.”

He suggested that the mayor and council consider submitting a grant proposal to the state covering all the beach expenses, “which would relieve the borough of the burden of raising the money, and you could take a leadership position and you could make history here.”

Resident Linda Sharkus, who is also an alternate member on the borough’s planning board, asked during public comment what the borough’s beach badge revenue was this year compared to last year.

Councilwoman Jodi Kinney confirmed that the borough sold over $5 million worth of beach badges, with seasonal badges at $1.265 million and daily badges at approximately $3.4 million. Last year, the borough sold $4.2 million worth of beach badges.