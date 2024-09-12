Craft beer is on tap and on sale at the Jersey Shore. There’s no escaping the colorful cans and uniquely named brews.

Whether it be cracking open a cold Unicorn Girls one with friends at Bradley Brew Project, or gathering with a group at Icarus brewing and sipping on a Yacht Juice, there are tons of options for craft beer at the Jersey Shore.

Local craft breweries offer different flavors just as much as they offer different atmospheres. There’s a brewery for all tastes and interests.

Night & Day Magazine is offering you a guide to find your flavor and atmosphere, so take a look.

https://starnewsgroup.com/e-editions/ndmag/NDMag_09.13.24.pdf