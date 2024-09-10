BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council introduced a bond ordinance to assist in funding the purchase of a property on Hooper Avenue for open space preservation purposes at the Sept. 10 council meeting.

The bond ordinance would see $930,000 bonded, which includes a $46,500 down payment for the property.

“(BOSS) has recommended the acquisition of currently vacant land located at 2416 Hooper Avenue in the amount of $930,000 for open space and conservation purposes,” said Mayor Lisa Crate.

According to the mayor, the township has advised the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Green Acres Program of the acquisition and expects to receive funding to help offset the acquisition costs.

“This group works very hard, we meet monthly and go out and look at properties together and Brick Open Space Savers committee (BOSS) is also very involved with our Pick-Up Brick to make sure that these properties stay clean for our township,” said Mayor Crate.

The council introduced the bond ordinance unanimously. Second reading and public hearing of the ordinance is expected to be held at the Sept. 24 council meeting.

BOSS was formed to identify undeveloped parcels of land in the township and recommend preserving them as open space and was originally created by former-Mayor John Ducey.

Within the last year, the township has acquired half an acre and a half of land adjacent to the Sawmill Tract, as well as the 31.6-acre Breton Woods site.

