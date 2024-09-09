MANASQUAN — Executive Director of the Algonquin Arts Theatre Pamela Ward recently announced that the theater’s longtime supporter “Broadway Ray” Soehngen helped to raise over $33,000 during July’s production of “Cats” by leading a matching gift fundraiser. The annual Broadway Ray match funds the theater’s education programs and underwrites the cost of the Algonquin Youth Ensemble (AYE).

AYE is the theater’s marquee arts education program within the Performing Arts Academy. Students are selected to participate through a highly-competitive audition process prior to the start of the semester. In addition to rehearsing for the main stage performance in which they are cast, AYE students are enrolled in a class that runs in conjunction with the rehearsal period, teaching theater skills and concepts that are applied to the production.

This year’s drive was the ninth matching fund drive supported by Broadway Ray since 2013, with contributions totalling over $350,000.

“Broadway Ray’s support of Algonquin Arts Theatre allows us to offer our marquee arts education program free-of-charge to New Jersey students,’’ said Ward. “We are so grateful for the generous support Broadway Ray has provided over the years and see the incredible impact it has on our students.”

Soehngen, a long-time Wall Township resident who currently resides in Brick, runs bus trips to see Broadway shows in New York City. According to Ward, he has a gift for helping organizations raise much needed funds and giving back to his community. These include Brick Children’s Community Theater (BCCT), Manasquan High School Drama Club and Algonquin Arts Theatre.

Financial support from individuals, organizations and corporations are critical for both operating and making capital improvements to Algonquin Arts Theatre. For more information on how you can support the theater, please call the Algonquin Box Office at 732-528-9211 or visit algonquinarts.org.