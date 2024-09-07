MANASQUAN – Manasquan junior running back Ace Etienne did something no one has done in almost 100 years of Warriors football in less than two quarters Saturday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field against Monmouth Regional.

Etienne was unstoppable scoring six touchdowns for Manasquan in a 48-14 victory against the Falcons. The Warriors improved to 2-0 with the win.

A total of six players in Warrior football history had scored five touchdowns in a game, the last time was Tariq Turner in 2010.

Etienne scored his sixth of the game against the Hawks with 3:53 left in the second quarter. Etienne ran for 228 yards on only 13 carries against Monmouth Regional.

At one point the Manasquan running back scored on back-to-back runs of 40 and 60 yards in the first quarter.

Dylan Lu also adding a rushing touchdown for the Warriors to close out the Manasquan scoring early in the second half.

The Warriors ran for a team total of 421 yards against the Falcons.

Manasquan will host Manalapan 1 p.m. next Saturday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field. The Braves are 0-2 this season and are coming off an overtime loss to Middletown South. It will be the first game against Manalapan since 1981.