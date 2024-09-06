BRICK TOWNSHIP — In light of the weather forecast calling for rain most of the day on Saturday, Sept. 7, Brick Township’s Fourth Annual Town-Wide Yard Sale has been postponed until Sunday, Sept. 8.

The suggested hours for the sale are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are over 300 homes in neighborhoods throughout Brick Township currently registered to participate in the sale. Sale-goers can expect a diverse selection of items, including clothing, furniture, electronics, antiques, toys, books, jewelry and much more.

The township has created an interactive Google map to help people navigate sales throughout the community and will share it on the municipal website.

A list of participating homes will also be posted on the Brick Township municipal website bricktownship.net.

