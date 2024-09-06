The Borough of Manasquan has implemented a town-wide mandatory water restriction from Saturday, Sept. 7 through Friday, Sept. 13 in order to initiate upgrades to the borough’s water supply system, according to a recent press release.

According to the release, the watering of lawns, washing of cars, filling of pools or any other non-essential use of water will be prohibited across this seven-day period.

The release states, “Resident’s compliance with this order is essential in order to allow for the upgrades and prevent extended duration of water restrictions.”

Additional restrictions will be required in October, in conjunction with the water tank rehabilitation project, according to the release.

At the Sept. 3 council meeting, Assistant Superintendent Ryan Travers gave a presentation on the upcoming water tank project. The scope of the rehabilitation project includes taking the water tank offline, sandblasting the water tower, stripping it down to bare metal, painting the inside and outside and making any structural repairs necessary, according to Travers.

“We will have some slight changes in basically the delivery of drinking water. Nothing is going to change with the treatment process so water quality will be maintained throughout the project,” Travers said at the meeting.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.