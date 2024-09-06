BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Elks Youth Activities Committee held a summer bash fundraiser on the weekend, raising money for a slew of programs benefiting children all over the state.

Dan Dezaio, a Metuchen Elks Lodge member and state fundraising coordinator, said Saturday’s event was to help raise money for the youth activities committee, Challengers Football leagues and other sports the organization sponsors such as baseball and even golf.

Elks members from throughout the state came down to Brick lodge over the weekend for an afternoon of music, food and drinks. More than $1,000 was raised throughout the day in the event.

“I figured it was the end of summer and everyone was down the Shore anyway,” said Dezaio, explaining why he decided to hold this fundraiser at Brick lodge. “Brick always has a nice lodge. They have a nice tiki bar out back, lots of space for parking, so that went hand-in-hand with everything.”

All the money raised from this event goes toward the youth activities committee. Dezaio said, “Kids need to get involved in doing things. They have to move, they have to get out there, they have to talk to each other and do things. So many things have changed over the past couple years. We are losing kids doing things (outside), so we are trying to get them back into doing physical things, keeping them involved and making sure they stay in shape. It is important.”

Michael Penchenski III, New Jersey Elks State President, told The Ocean Star, “My motto this year is ‘Elks, the heart and best part of the community,’ so we are all about the community. We have drug awareness programs in every community in every part of the state. We have youth activities, which we are doing today.“

Some other youth activities sponsored by the Elks are Challenger Football, which allows special needs children the opportunity to play flag football within their communities. And there is Tee-It Up, a youth golfing program teaching children to putt, drive and chip in a fun and rewarding setting.

