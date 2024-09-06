LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette council passed several resolutions at its most recent council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3, including one to extend the borough’s beach season and one to digitize municipal clerk records.

The council approved a resolution at the meeting to extend “the 2024 beach season to the weekend only of Sept. 7 and 8.” According to Mayor Walter LaCicero, this means that the beaches will be patrolled by lifeguards for those two days this week, ending the borough’s official beach season.

“The beaches are guarded next weekend for the last weekend of the season,” said the mayor. “It’s on tonight’s agenda to approve that, so expect a good crowd if we have good weather about Founders Day.”

“It’s like somebody threw a switch out there; Labor Day comes and it’s fall already. But I think we’re going to get a bit of warm weather (this weekend) hopefully,” he said.

The council approved the resolution in a unanimous vote.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.