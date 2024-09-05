WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Public Library, located in the township’s municipal complex, announced an upcoming book sale to take place this month, a slated fall book sale for patrons and county card holders to peruse.

Labeled as its “fabulous fall book sale” by the township library association’s vice president Allen Alper, the sale will run for almost two weeks, displaying books, CDs, DVDs, records and puzzles.

The sale begins Saturday, Sept. 14 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 25. Prices for most items start at 25 cents to $1. However, Alper said some, such as specialty items, will vary. Starting Thursday, Sept. 19, there will be the $2 per bag sale, when visitors can pay that fee for a bag full of items in any of the categories.

The library, located at 2700 Allaire Road across from the municipal building, will be open on Saturdays at 9 a.m. during the sale dates. More information on the library’s events and schedules can be found at monmouthcountylib.org/library-branches/wall or by calling 732-449-8877.

This is one of the four sales the library holds each year, Alper told The Coast Star in June. The sales allow the library to provide additional funds for the library to upgrade the infrastructure and services to patrons.

Wall Public Library is a branch of the Monmouth County Library, which is headquartered in Manalapan. There are a total of 12 branches that fall under the jurisdiction of the county’s library system, according to the library’s website; Allentown, Atlantic Highlands, Colts Neck, Shrewsbury, Hazlet, Holmdel, Howell, Marlboro, Ocean Township, Oceanport, Wall Township and West Long Branch.

While the sale is to fundraise to help improve the library, Alper said, it has not yet been determined what the funds will be allocated to, which is the decision of the library association and the library’s director, Sue Domas.

The library offers services to visitors and county card holders such as public internet computers, tablets, mobile device chargers (Android, iOS), wireless, scanning, self-service station, mobile, printing and photocopying.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.