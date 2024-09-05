SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Over 90 women golfers gathered at the golf course at Fairway Mews Community & Golf Club for a Pink Ribbon Scramble last Wednesday, Aug. 28, which raised funds for local nonprofit Just Us Girls (JUG).

An 18-hole event that’s seven years running now, former and current fighters of breast cancer flooded the Spring Lake Heights course for a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start, followed by a luncheon in the community’s clubhouse.

With closest to the pin, best handicap prizes, longest drive and a putting contest, event co-chair Joanne Kenny and JUG was bound to have yet another successful year of fundraising.

“Somebody might need a meal or help with a couple of car payments,” Kenny told The Coast Star. “We read letters, requests from doctors or (physician assistants), or social workers and make that decision.”

After hearing of JUG years ago, Kenny and the Fairway Mews lady golfers decided to make it their priority to help; this year, the outing raised over $13,500. A 50/50 raffle was held for the outing as well, and food was provided courtesy of Joe’s Deli, in Spring Lake.

“We have 18-holers on Wednesdays and nine-holers on Thursdays,” Kenny said of the lady golfers. “We also had about 10 to 15 guys (who golf on Tuesdays) who came and helped out.”

The golf course at Fairway Mews — located off Allaire Road in Spring Lake Heights — is an 18-hole executive-style course. Par from the white tees is 60 and from the red tees par is 65. The total yards from the white tees is 3,695 and the total from the red tees is 3,230. This is a private golf course for Fairway Mews residents.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.