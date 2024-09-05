WALL TOWNSHIP — A collaborative camp Wall Township kids couldn’t wait to get their hands on was the Wall Township Police Department’s (WTPD) inaugural Forensic Friday held late last month. The interactive event offered an informational look inside the minds and operations of detectives solving a crime scene.

In collaboration with some Wall officers and Monmouth County’s highest ranking investigative officials, some 25 kids were grouped together at tables inside the walls of Wall Youth and Community Services to learn and display techniques of fingerprinting, interviewing, scene analysis, communication and more.

“This was a combination of (ideas) from the youth center and Chief (Sean) O’Halloran,” Ptl. Karleigh Cacciatore — who serves as one of WTPD’s public information officers — told The Coast Star on Friday, Aug. 30. “We took that idea and ran with it.”

For the first hour, the children did fingerprinting; they rolled their own prints, focusing on ridges or leaves and their uniqueness, followed by learning how to dust, all done on paper provided by WTPD.

Ptl. Cacciatore said, “They put their oily fingers on a piece of paper, they use the powder for dusting their prints and then they would get into interviews.”

One of the high ranking officials of WTPD, Lt. Det. Michael Steitz, gave the class tips on how to interview suspects during a case, most importantly body language. The students played a game of charades in order to fully understand body language, which could be detrimental in charging a suspect.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.