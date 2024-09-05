SEA GIRT — The fourth annual tradition of the Sea Girt Farmers & Artisans Market will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the green, just north of the library. It will offer an array of local vendors, food, music and community togetherness for the whole family.

This year’s market will offer 40-plus local vendors from Sea Girt and neighboring communities selling farm fresh produce and flowers, handcrafted wares, from jewelry, art and embroidery, home and pet accessories to fresh Italian pastries, homemade pickles, loose teas, wine tasting and much more.

Anne Britt, one of the Sea Girt Market Committee members community volunteer, said that there will be a brand new addition to this year’s event — Sea Girt Elementary School (SGES) students and Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will be joining the market to share in the community festivities and help in fundraising for their spring field trip to Washington D.C.

“This year we are thrilled to feature the SGES & PTO along with all of the local Farmers and Artisans. The PTO will be running a farm stand, the eighth-graders will be volunteering running all of the event food, grilling, and the (students) will be cooking and serving,” said Britt.

They will offer event day food, coffee, tea, baked goods, Sea Girt sweatshirts, T-shirts, towels and hats, specially designed Sea Girt reusable shopping bags, as well as raffling gift baskets and offering a 50/50 raffle.

“Since this is kind of a repeat in what we do, and what they do (at their own annual autumn market), we felt this was a great messaging for the community to be in one big offering,” said Britt. “It’s been so successful in the past, that it’s a great way for us to showcase the school, and the community, (the kids) will also be working and volunteering at the event which we feel is a great opportunity for them to serve.”

As many of the vendors will be familiar faces, Britt said that the committee works hard to curate new and different offerings each year that the event has never seen before.

“In past markets, we estimate anywhere between 400 to 500 people have visited the market on what has historically been a lovely second Saturday in September,” said Britt.

