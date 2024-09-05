WALL TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County has closed a bridge on Allenwood-Lakewood Road for repairs, according to an Aug. 29 press release.

The bridge connects Wall Township to Brick Township, and is located just southeast of Brice Park. It spans the Manasquan River, and sits in between the Garden State Parkway to the west and Route 34 to the east.

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone, who serves as the liaison to the department of public works and engineering, said the bridge’s deck needs repairs.

“After the discovery of the necessary repairs to the bridge deck during a routine inspection, the county closed Bridge W-3 so that our engineers can begin to evaluate next steps to reopen the bridge as quickly and safely as possible,” said Arnone. “Monmouth County is committed to the safety of our residents and drivers, so we implore those driving in the area to follow the detours that have been established by the department of public works and engineering.”

A bridge deck is the surface of a bridge on which vehicles, pedestrians or trains travel; it is the part of the bridge that directly supports and distributes the loads to the underlying structure. The deck is usually made of materials like concrete, steel or wood, depending on the type and design of the bridge, and is critical for the safety and functionality of the bridge, as it bears the traffic loads and environmental stresses.

Despite requests for more details, the county did not specify how long the repair work would take. Christopher Orlando, a deputy director in the county’s public information office, said, “The county is in the process of inspecting the bridge elements and developing the repair design details. We implore those driving in the area to follow the detours that have been established for their safety.”

In total, the county maintains approximately 1,000 lane miles of roads, 980 bridges and culverts and 250 traffic signals and beacons.

