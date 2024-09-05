AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The third annual Avon Day is set for Saturday, Sept. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. outside on the municipal building front lawn at 301 Main St.

Avon Day Committee event coordinators, Norah Magrini and Anna Bongiorno, with support from Mayor Edward Bonanno, welcome community members out for an afternoon of fun activities for the whole family, food and a beer tent, shopping and live entertainment, as a way to support and promote the borough’s businesses and organizations.

“This iteration of Avon Day started to try to showcase our organizations and businesses, so they could bring people into town to see what we have,” said Magrini. Attendees will have the chance to visit tables of local organizations and businesses.

New to this year’s annual tradition include an all-ages art contest and pet photo contest, where those interested have the opportunity to create original art of any medium of their choice, no larger than 8×10.

For the pet photo contest, those interested can submit a photo of their pet and will be judged within four categories – best hat, best dressed, cutest and best-in-show. All entries for both contests must be submitted by Monday, Sept. 16 to the borough office. It will then be looked at and judged during Avon Day.

The event will see a taco truck, Softee’s Ice Cream, Zach’s Waffle Stand, food from The Promenade, along with other bites from local establishments, including children’s activities like cornhole, sidewalk chalk and a DJ.

