Joan Christa (née Iversen) Oldfield, born May 12, 1932, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at The Arbors in Spring Lake Heights.

Joan was born in Rahway and had resided in Menlo Park Terrace, NJ, Orlando, FL, and Bradley Beach, NJ, before moving to Cedar Croft in Brick Twp. 25 years ago