MANASQUAN – The Manasquan football team seemed to spend the entire afternoon on the Neptune side of the field on Saturday at Vic Kubu Warrior field and the home team made the most of their visits, earning a dominant 33-0 victory against the Scarlet Fliers to open the season.

While the Manasquan offense ran over 40 plays in Neptune territory, the Scarlet Fliers only managed to move into the Warriors end of the field once all game at the end of the first half.

Manasquan junior quarterback Matt Antonucci had a record-setting day for the Warriors. Antonucci is believed to be the first Warriors quarterback in the long history of the program have a touchdown run, pass and catch in the same game.

Antonucci gave Manasquan a 7-0 lead on a 7-yard run late in the first quarter. He would find tight end Jack O’Reilly for a 14-yard pass in the second quarter and catch a pass on a 29-yard touchdown from Frank Tackett late in the third quarter.

Ace Etienne and Dylan Lu would also score rushing touchdowns for the Warriors in the second half.

Manasquan’s next game will be 1 p.m. on Saturday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field against Monmouth Regional.